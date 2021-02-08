COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop by more than 1,000 as vaccinations continue to climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases, and hospitalizations saw another decrease through the weekend, while the state gave out 1,946 more vaccines Sunday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 637 new cases, for a total of 307,373 cases.

There are 15,320 active cases and 777 hospitalized, which is down 4 from Sunday. There are 142 on ventilators, which is up 16 from Sunday;

There were 30 deaths added today, for a total of 5,106

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

Pulaski, 125

Benton, 52

Garland, 45

Lonoke, 36

Sebastian, 33

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: