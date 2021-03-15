COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases below 3,000, lowest point in Arkansas since June 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health and Gov. Hutchinson confirmed Monday, Arkansas reached the lowest amount of active cases in the state since June of 2020 after dipping below 3,000 active cases.

According to the ADH, there are 256,968 Arkansans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines and 299,885 who are fully immunized.

The ADH reported 117 new cases for a total of 327,060.

They also reported 2,863 active cases, which is down 222 from Sunday; 250 hospitalized, which is up 7 from Sunday; 58 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Sunday.

Seven new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,481

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 15

Crawford, 13

Pulaski, 12

Washington, 11

Lonoke, 8

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today’s number of active cases is the lowest in Arkansas since early June. We are making great progress in decreasing our new case numbers, but we must continue to get vaccinated. The best thing each of us can do is get the vaccine when it’s our turn.”