COVID-19: Impacting MSU move-in process

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Students braved the hot weather Sunday to start a new chapter of their lives at Missouri State University.

Things are looking different this year due to COVID-19.

Instead of checking in at each dorm, check-in was out in the parking lot, with people staying in their cars for social distancing.

“Usually, it’s in each individual building, this year we’re trying to streamline the process so that there’s not a lot of contact between individuals,” said Carole Douglas, Assistant Director of Residents’ life at Missouri State University. “There are three lanes of traffic and they’re divided by building.”

Douglas explained how this year’s check-in process works: First, they go to the health tent where they are doing temperature screening and answering questions anyone has.

Jolie Heller, a Resident Assistant, talked about what the masking policy is inside the dorms.

“We just have to wear our masks at all times unless you are in your own room. But if you are out at any public space even just like walking from class to class, you have to be wearing your mask.” Jolie Heller

Visitors are limited.

Some freshman shared their experience on their first-ever college move-in day.

“I am excited, nervous, basically your normal college stuff,” said Aiyana Massie, a freshman moving in. “I’m really proud that the university is like taking preventative measures to it, it just shows that they care about their students, they care about their faculty, and they care about the campus in general.”

“I’m really proud that they’re putting the student’s welfare above others,” said Siegrid Massie, Aiyana’s sister, helping her move in, “you definitely live in an uncertain time and just giving the extra reassurance that they’re trying to keep students healthy while giving them as normal an experience as possible is awesome.”

“I think it’s safe. Because not only is it just caring about yourself, it’s caring about others,” said Aiyana, “and that’s just what is important.”

This year’s move-in week will last until Saturday, August 15th.