COVID-19: Greene County Health Department releases possible exposure locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released two new locations where possible exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred after visited by a person who was infectious, symptomatic, and not wearing a mask.

“Prior to being diagnosed,” the GCHD said in a press release, this person visited:

Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7

Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1225 US 60 in Republic around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7

The health department advises anyone who was at either of these locations on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

The Greene County Health Department as also said this latest case is an important reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.

A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available here.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

For more information about COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211.