COVID-19: Free testing event coming up in Fordland

FORDLAND, Mo. – Fordland Clinic will be offering an evening drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost.

This testing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Fordland Clinic. This testing is open to anyone, regardless of the county you live in.

Symptoms are not required and a doctor’s order is not needed wither. Pre-registration, however, is required.

If you want to get tested, you need to bring healthcare insurance information to the event. If you are not covered by insurance, or if insurance only covers part of the cost of the testing, there will be no cost to the person being tested.

This event will only offer PCR testing, which is conducted by nasal swab and tests for current infection.

A time slot can be scheduled by calling Fordland Clinic at 417-767-2273. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, you can find that at www.webstercohealth.com.