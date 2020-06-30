COVID-19 community exposures announced in Taney County from six positive cases

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Health Department released information on new locations where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred.
The community exposures are from six positive COVID-19 individuals.
Taney County currently has a total of 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are broken up into two deaths, 24 recovered and 37 active cases.
The individuals visited the following places before being diagnosed:
Sunday, June 21st
- 10 am White Valley River Church (The River) in Forsyth, MO (unmasked)
- 11:30-12:30 pm White River Fish House on the Branson Landing from 11:30-12:30 pm (unmasked)
Tuesday, June 23rd
- 3:00 pm Lowe’s (masked)
- 3:00-4:00 pm Big Whiskey’s (unmasked)
- 11:30-3:30 Tanger Outlet Mall (unmasked)
· Stores visited:
Tori Burch
§ Kate Spade
§ Gap
§ Old Navy
§ Bath and Body Works
§ Vera Bradley
4:00-9:00 pm Black Oak grill on the Branson Landing (masked)
Wednesday, June 24th
- 1:45 pm TJ Maxx (masked)
- 2:00-2:30 pm Target (masked)
- 2:45- 3:30 pm Walmart Super Center on Branson Hills (masked)
- 5:00-9:00 pm Black Oak grill on the Branson Landing from 5-9 pm (masked)
Thursday, June 25th
- 12:15-1:15 pm Branson’s Center Stage Grille and Kaffee Haus (unmasked)
Friday, June 26th
- 12:15-1:15 pm Thai Thai (unmasked)
- 4:30-9:30 pm Waxy O’Shea’s Irish Pub (unmasked)
The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.
The Health Department said this is an essential reminder for everyone to carefully interact with the community and environment and stay home if you feel sick.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.