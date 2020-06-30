COVID-19 community exposures announced in Taney County from six positive cases

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Health Department released information on new locations where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred.

The community exposures are from six positive COVID-19 individuals.

Taney County currently has a total of 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are broken up into two deaths, 24 recovered and 37 active cases.

The individuals visited the following places before being diagnosed:

Sunday, June 21st

10 am White Valley River Church (The River) in Forsyth, MO (unmasked)

11:30-12:30 pm White River Fish House on the Branson Landing from 11:30-12:30 pm (unmasked)

Tuesday, June 23rd

3:00 pm Lowe’s (masked)

3:00-4:00 pm Big Whiskey’s (unmasked)

11:30-3:30 Tanger Outlet Mall (unmasked)

· Stores visited:

Tori Burch

§ Kate Spade

§ Gap

§ Old Navy

§ Bath and Body Works

§ Vera Bradley

4:00-9:00 pm Black Oak grill on the Branson Landing (masked)

Wednesday, June 24th

1:45 pm TJ Maxx (masked)

2:00-2:30 pm Target (masked)

2:45- 3:30 pm Walmart Super Center on Branson Hills (masked)

5:00-9:00 pm Black Oak grill on the Branson Landing from 5-9 pm (masked)

Thursday, June 25th

12:15-1:15 pm Branson’s Center Stage Grille and Kaffee Haus (unmasked)

Friday, June 26th

12:15-1:15 pm Thai Thai (unmasked)

4:30-9:30 pm Waxy O’Shea’s Irish Pub (unmasked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

The Health Department said this is an essential reminder for everyone to carefully interact with the community and environment and stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.