Court documents show what led to a fatal Miller County hostage incident

MILLER COUNTY, Mo.- Terry Ewens faces multiple charges for a fatal hostage situation that happened in early September.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident happened on September 5th, around 4 a.m. That morning, two Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic situation at a home in Rocky Mount, Missouri.

When deputies arrived, they found an unconscious woman investigators are identifying as MP, lying by the home’s doorway. MP is the mother of the person who called authorities to the scene.

“According to the 911 caller, who was later identified as KF, Defendant (Ewens) ‘was killing her mom’ (MP) and holding her stepfather (AP) against his will,” court documents say.

Court documents say MP had numerous abrasions and lacerations on her body. One of the deputies found Ewens at a doorway in the home. Ewens pointed a rifle at the deputy. Both deputies then moved MP and KF to safety.

The PC statement says Ewens barricaded himself on the home with AP. KF was sent to an area hospital, and MP was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say Ewens remained in the home, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team responded to assist the deputies. SWAT members forced themselves into the home and took Ewens into custody. Authorities found AP injured in the home then sent him to the hospital. During their search of the home after the incident, authorities found two guns, a rifle and a revolver, in the home.

Miller County investigators later interviewed KF at the hospital; she told them she and Ewens were previously in a relationship. According to the probable cause statement, KF found Ewens at her house in Camden County the day before without her permission; he then physically and sexually assaulted KF.

After this incident, Ewens drove KF to her parent’s house. Ewens told investigators he went there to get, “Money, guns, and bullets.”

According to authorities, Ewens told the investigators he used meth before the incident.

Ewens has been charged with: