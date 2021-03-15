Court documents reveal South Avenue shooting caught on surveillance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– The Springfield Police Department released details Monday regarding a shooting that happened on South Ave. back in February.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to the shooting on Feb. 27 at 4:29 p.m. Upon arrival, they located the apparent gunshot victim, later identified as Cory McHaffie.

McHaffie was transported to the hospital for immediate care but died on Feb 28.

Investigators say a witness across the street heard an argument between McHaffie and a female, later identified as his girlfriend. The witness heard McHaffie then talk to a male, shouting profanities.

Upon interview, McHaffie’s girlfriend stated she had met with her previous boyfriend, Zachary Dunbar, 22, earlier in the day. She said Dunbar showed her a handgun during the visit, and then she returned to South Ave.

She confirmed the argument between her and McHaffie. As it was going on, she mentioned, she saw a light blue car passing by with Dunbar in the passenger seat.

McHaffie’s girlfriend said she walked off from the argument and turned to see McHaffie arguing with Dunbar. She continued walking and heard a gunshot. Turning to walk back she heard a second gunshot and found McHaffie at the south address with a gunshot wound.

Several other witnesses echoed similar stories. In a follow-up investigation, officers were provided with external video and audio surveillance by the property owner of an apartment complex on South Ave.

The video showed portions of the incident, including the blue vehicle, the argument between McHaffie and his girlfriend, and an argument between McHaffie and a male believed to be Dunbar. The video shows McHaffie walking away, and then two gunshots are heard, with the blue vehicle leaving immediately after.

Another camera caught the fired shots, and McHaffie shouting that Dunbar shot him.

In a post-Miranda interview with the driver of the blue vehicle, the driver said he went to see a friend when Dunbar asked him for a ride to South Ave. The driver said he was going to leave when he got there, but Dunbar asked him to stay.

The driver said Dunbar argued with McHaffie, then heard the first gunshot, and Dunbar ran back to the car asking him to drive away. The driver said McHaffie then ran up to the vehicle and punched a window.

At this time, Dunbar asked the driver to stop and back up, and he did. The driver said he saw Dunbar holding a handgun, and shot it out of the window. After shooting, he said Dunbar pointed the gun at him and his girlfriend and told him to drive away.

The driver claims he had no idea about the shooting and thought he was only providing a ride for Dunbar.

Dunbar is being charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.