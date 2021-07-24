Couple accused of reform school abuses released from prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri couple facing multiple charges of abuse against girls at a Christian reform school have been released from jail after reporting health issues.

A southwest Missouri judge on Friday released Boyd and Stephanie Householder from jail, and placed them on home confinement while awaiting their trial. Their attorney said in a court filing that Boyd Householder has contracted COVID-19, and his wife has a serious blood clot condition.

Prosecutors argued the couple has not provided any medical records to confirm their illnesses. The Householders are charged with sexual and physical abuse against girls at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville.