Council approves $2.1M in health department funding to improve COVID-19 response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Springfield City Council has approved funding for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to improve its response to COVID-19.

#sgfcouncil approves emergency bill to appropriate more than $2M from the @SGCHD Public Health Fund balance to provide additional staff to respond to COVID-19. — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) July 14, 2020

Council passed the $2,184,000.00 funding in Monday nights council meeting. Health Director Clay Goddard says the money will go towards hiring 37 new staff members.

“We are going to bring on 37 new contract employees that will run the gamut from clerical to med-techs to lab technicians to epidemiologists and people that are doing contact tracing,” said Goddard.

Goddard also says the money will be used to improve certain testing sites.

“We will direct some money to the mobile testing site that Jordan Valley has set up,” said Goddard.

The money will be offset, according to Goddard, when the city provides the application for the CARES act to the health department to apply for money that way.

Council member Andrew Lear asked Goddard if this amount of money would be able to support the department properly and Goddard says he feels comfortable with how much the Health Department asked for.

“We were very thoughtful in constructing this request,” said Goddard. “We didn’t cut corners, we felt like this was the appropriate amount of money to ask for given the amount of morbidity that we are currently seeing.”