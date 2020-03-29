Coronavirus updates: U.S. deaths top 2,100 as CDC issues travel advisory for 3 states

(CBS) — President Trump said he directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to advise residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid non-essential travel for two weeks in an attempt to tamp down the spread of coronavirus in the region, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Trump abandoned his idea of an “enforceable” quarantine of all residents who leave the New York area, including parts of New Jersey and Connecticut. The president tweeted that a “quarantine will not be necessary,” citing the CDC guidance.

The total number of cases in the U.S. increased to more than 124,000, with more than 2,100 deaths, including an infant in Illinois, who officials believe is the youngest death so far from coronavirus.

The U.S. continues to top the list for the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with Italy following with more than 92,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Italy reached another grim milestone on Saturday as the number of deaths topped 10,000, more than any other country.