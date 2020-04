ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) is getting grant money from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to help offset additional costs in preventative maintenance and other expenses related to COVID-19.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the $4.3 million grant to ORT for COVID-19 response. The funds awarded are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.