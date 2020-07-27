Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces $10 million commitment to enhance student Wi-Fi access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday he will commit $10 million for Wi-Fi access points for students across Arkansas.

The money comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund.

Governor Hutchinson said the $10 million is all federal dollars.

Hutchinson said it will provide approximately 20,000 devices with up to 24 months of high-speed unlimited data.

Gov. Hutchinson said this will be free to students and their families as it is allocated.

The governor said the school districts will work with state-contracted vendors. Hutchinson said so far, At&T and T-Mobile have signed up and there could potentially be a third vendor.

Gov. Hutchinson said the devices will be distributed based on student population.

