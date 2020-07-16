LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday a statewide face-covering mandate has been issued and will be effective Monday.
As of Thursday morning, there are 30,297 total COVID-19 cases and 335 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Hawley calls for federal probe of top St. Louis prosecutor
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces statewide face covering mandate starting Monday
- KC Air Show cancels upcoming September dates, sets sights on 2021 show over July 4th weekend
- Target, CVS join list of major retailers mandating masks
- Hawley seeks civil rights probe in case of St. Louis couple