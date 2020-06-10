Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces state will move to phase two starting Monday, June 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state will move to phase two and lift more restrictions starting Monday, June 15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 10,368 total COVID-19 cases and 165 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 288 cases and four deaths since Tuesday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said of the new cases, 60 of those were in correctional facilities. According to Dr. Smith, the majority of the correctional facilities cases were in Lee County.

According to state officials, 181 people are hospitalized in Arkansas due to COVID-19. That is an increase of eight from Tuesday.

