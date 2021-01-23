Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,613 new cases reported Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 60 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine doses received in Arkansas have been administered, according to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

More than 210,000 Arkansans have received a dose of the vaccine.

“@ADHPIO & partners have worked hard & have increased COVID-19 vaccinations across the state. The federal contract with CVS & Walgreens shows only 1 dose administered yesterday. There’s likely a delay in reporting & this should pick up next week with the inventory going to 70+.”

-Governor Asa Hutchinson on Twitter

1,613 cases have been added to the total number of cases in the state.

Just under 20,000 cases are considered active at this time.

14 additional deaths have been recorded.

Hospitalizations are down 48 from yesterday’s number.

184 patients are on ventilators.

258,483 Arkansans are considered recovered from COVID-19.

“We continue to see a declining number of new cases, and today we have 48 fewer hospitalized. Let’s work hard to keep our trend going in the right direction. It takes all of us to follow the guidelines & to be successful.”

-Governor Hutchinson