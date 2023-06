WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A 91-year-old man from Conway is dead after a UTV crash Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said James O. Burgess was killed on private property on Starvey Creek Road, just three miles south of Conway.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. when the John Deere Gator Burgess was driving hit a rope that was tied between two trees.

Burgess was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This is Troop D’s 58th fatality crash for 2023.