Convoy of Hope to build new distribution center and warehouse in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Convoy of Hope to build a new distribution center and warehouse in Republic, Missouri, according to the City of Republic.

Construction has also started on the 230,000 square foot facility. It’s being built on W. Carnahan Street near James River Freeway.

It will house food items and products needed for relief operations. The press release states it will also serve as the organization’s international transportation hub.

Convoy of Hope says the center will allow it to expand its outreach and serve more people than ever.

“The City of Republic is honored to partner with Convoy of Hope to move its warehousing operations to the community,” David Cameron, City Administrator, said in the press release. “We look forward to having this life-changing organization as part of our family.”

Convoy of Hope’s current headquarters is located in Springfield.