Volunteers with Springfield’s Convoy of Hope are heading to Morocco to help with relief following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Nearly 3,000 people are dead after the powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco.

Local efforts are being made to help those impacted, with Convoy of Hope sending a team to the region.

Ryan Graybill, the International Disaster Services Senior Director for Convoy of Hope, is part of that team heading to the devastation on Sept. 12.

“As the roads are cleared from landslides and large rocks that are in the way right now, as communities become accessible, we’ll make sure that supplies get into the hands of people who need it,” Graybill said.

Convoy of Hope tells OzarksFirst this is the 67th disaster they’ve responded to this year. Last year, they responded to a total of 75 disasters.

This earthquake isn’t the only disaster Convoy of Hope is currently responding to.

“It’s been a really busy time over the last several weeks,” said Ethan Forhetz, the national spokesperson for Convoy. “We started out with wildfires in Washington State and in Canada, wildfires in Maui, of course. Then Hurricane Idalia hit Florida. We’ve been there. And now the latest in Morocco, the devastating earthquakes that have killed so many people. So there’s been a lot going on.”

Convoy just opened a new regional distribution center in California. They have already used that center to send supplies to the wildfires across the country.

“It’s been nonstop for the last several weeks,” Forhetz said. “But they’re very good at what they do and they’re able to handle it.”

As for the team heading to Morocco, their main goal will be to help families who can no longer stay in their homes due to potential aftershocks.

“It’s very terrifying to people that their home has become the most dangerous place for them to be,” Graybill said.

Convoy says every disaster is different.

“It may seem like a small thing to hand someone food or water or a tent or a blanket after a disaster, but oftentimes it’s the only access to resources that they have,” Graybill said.

One of the ways Convoy is able to respond to so many disasters at once is by getting supplies from areas close to the devastation.

“We’re just grateful to be at the scale that we are, that we’re able to respond to so many disasters when they happen,” Forhetz said.

To donate to Convoy of Hope, click here.