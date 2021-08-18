Convoy of Hope delivers 3.5 million meals to Haiti earthquake survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Convoy of Hope delivered 3.5 million meals to Haitian earthquake survivors on Wednesday, August 18th.

The disaster relief organization is also distributing water purification systems, tarps, lanterns, hygiene kits, and medical supplies to those affected by the earthquake.

“Many of the communities where we are serving look like a war zone,” said Ryan Grabill of Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team. “Today, distributions are taking place in Les Cayes. We will continue to resource the interior and rural areas more and more each day.”

The organization was able to provide these items and meals quickly because of its Children’s Feeding Initiative in Haiti which feeds over 100,000 children per school day through Convoy of Hope’s warehouses.

“Because of our Children’s Feeding initiative in Haiti, we are equipped with resources on the ground and teams who have been able to respond immediately to offer hope and help to those in need,” said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope.

At least 1,900 people died during and soon after the earthquake, and the country was hit by Tropical Storm Grace just days after the earthquake impacted the Haitian capital city and the surrounding region.

“The people of Haiti have been through so much, and the country is still recovering from the earthquake of 2010,” said Donaldson. “Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by this earthquake, and Convoy of Hope will continue to bring hope to the people of Haiti in the days ahead,”

