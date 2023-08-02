SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The delay in the Kansas Expressway extension project is causing serious problems for the residents who live near the road blockage.

The recent delays come from the unexpected discovery of AT&T cables in the construction area which has caused significant disruptions.

As a result, the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Weaver Road has been closed, and construction work has ground to a halt.

“It really gives us no second way out of our place here. We have to turn and go on a public road. And it’s just so very hard to get on a Republic Road without a stop sign,” said resident Susan Hall. “We just miss our back way.”

Greene County says they are working to get the intersection of Weaver Road and Kansas Expressway back open by August 7.