Construction company hosting hiring event to solve manpower shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A construction industry hiring event will be held from 1-5 p.m. today, April 28, 2021, at the Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine.

The Springfield Contractors Association says it has faced a manpower shortage for years and it is looking for qualified workers.

“We haven’t slowed down,” Megan Short the executive director of Springfield Contractors Association said. “I mean commercial construction specifically on the commercial and industrial side, it’s nonstop right now. I mean there’s so much working going on. All of the supply shortages. Anything like that. All of these constant changes, and manpower is still one of our number one concerns.”

Short says around 15 companies will offer a variety of levels and positions at the event.

Businesses include Springfield Public Schools, Flooring Systems and Queen City roofing.

Last month, Short launched a website designed for schools, teens and parents to meet the need for new, younger workers.

Buildtheozarks.com has gotten people more interested in the industry, but Short says there’s a lot of work left to be done.

“It’s great to get people interested in what opportunities there are, but I mean we need workers like today,” Short said. “Or really more so like last year.”