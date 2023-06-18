MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Conservation agents and the Pineville Fire Department are working to contain a fire and prevent it from spreading into farmland near the Elk River.

A Facebook post from the PFD said the fire was intentionally set by a person on the river, in a heavily wooded area that’s inaccessible to fire trucks.

PFD said the scene was turned over to the Missouri Department of Conservation to help contain the fire, but that the flames could continue to burn for several days.

Firefighters are asking citizens to stay away from the flames and to not attempt putting out the fire.