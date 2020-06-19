Connecting Grounds announces new location on West Chestnut Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After multiple complaints from neighbors around the Connecting Grounds location on Commercial Street, leaders have officially announced a new home for the church on West Chestnut Expressway.

The Connecting Ground Pastor Christie Love says they have decided on a former Disciples of Christ church, a nearby former Frisch flea market, and a house as locations for its church, family connection center and outreach center.

Love says the church has also purchased a handicap accessible van that can be used to transport folks to appointments and other needed services.

In a Facebook video the Connecting Grounds streamed Tuesday night, Love gave more details on the new sites, and fundraising events to help fund renovations.

