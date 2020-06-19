Connecting Grounds announces new location on West Chestnut Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After multiple complaints from neighbors around the Connecting Grounds location on Commercial Street, leaders have officially announced a new home for the church on West Chestnut Expressway.

The Connecting Ground Pastor Christie Love says they have decided on a former Disciples of Christ church, a nearby former Frisch flea market, and a house as locations for its church, family connection center and outreach center.

Love says the church has also purchased a handicap accessible van that can be used to transport folks to appointments and other needed services.

In a Facebook video the Connecting Grounds streamed Tuesday night, Love gave more details on the new sites, and fundraising events to help fund renovations.

Bailey Strohl will have more on the Connecting Grounds move tonight on KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6.