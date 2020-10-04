Completing isolation, Gov. Parson to ‘resume normal activity’

Top Stories

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Mike Parson

Make It Count

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson completed his isolation period on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will now “resume normal activity and travel.”

After he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23, all official and campaign events were canceled.

According to the governor’s office, Parson will resume his weekly briefings at the State Capitol. The briefing held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 will be live-streamed to the governor’s Facebook page.

Parson is traveling to St. Joseph on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting event at Missouri Western State University. He will travel again on Thursday to St. Louis for a ceremonial bill signing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now