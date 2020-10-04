Completing isolation, Gov. Parson to ‘resume normal activity’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson completed his isolation period on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will now “resume normal activity and travel.”

After he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23, all official and campaign events were canceled.

Our final COVID-19 health update. Teresa and I have each been given the all clear to return to work this week, and we look forward to continuing our work to move Missouri forward. Thank you for your outpouring of prayers and best wishes for us over these last several days. pic.twitter.com/XitERj8RVx — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 4, 2020

According to the governor’s office, Parson will resume his weekly briefings at the State Capitol. The briefing held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 will be live-streamed to the governor’s Facebook page.

Parson is traveling to St. Joseph on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting event at Missouri Western State University. He will travel again on Thursday to St. Louis for a ceremonial bill signing.