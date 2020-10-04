Completing isolation, Gov. Parson to ‘resume normal activity’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson completed his isolation period on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will now “resume normal activity and travel.”
After he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23, all official and campaign events were canceled.
According to the governor’s office, Parson will resume his weekly briefings at the State Capitol. The briefing held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 will be live-streamed to the governor’s Facebook page.
Parson is traveling to St. Joseph on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting event at Missouri Western State University. He will travel again on Thursday to St. Louis for a ceremonial bill signing.