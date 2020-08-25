Company recalls bulk and loose peaches, may contain salmonella

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A California company is voluntarily recalling loose and bulk peaches due to possible salmonella contamination.

The peaches were sold between June 1st and August 19th. The peaches were sold in 11 Springfield Walmart locations.

Those locations are:

  • 2825 N. Kansas Expy
  • 1923 E. Kearney Street
  • 3520 W. Sunshine Street
  • 3315 S. Campbell Avenue
  • 2021 E. Independence Street
  • 444 W. Grand Street
  • 3536 W. Mount Vernon Street
  • 545 El Camino Alto Drive
  • 3720 E. Sunshine Street
  • 3150 W. Republic Road
  • 1320 S. Glenstone Avenue

If you have the recalled product, you should dispose of it immediately or return it to the purchase place for a refund.

