Company recalls bulk and loose peaches, may contain salmonella

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A California company is voluntarily recalling loose and bulk peaches due to possible salmonella contamination.

The peaches were sold between June 1st and August 19th. The peaches were sold in 11 Springfield Walmart locations.

Those locations are:

2825 N. Kansas Expy

1923 E. Kearney Street

3520 W. Sunshine Street

3315 S. Campbell Avenue

2021 E. Independence Street

444 W. Grand Street

3536 W. Mount Vernon Street

545 El Camino Alto Drive

3720 E. Sunshine Street

3150 W. Republic Road

1320 S. Glenstone Avenue

If you have the recalled product, you should dispose of it immediately or return it to the purchase place for a refund.