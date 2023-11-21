SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly 100 people gathered to honor Chaviz Nguyen, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed downtown last week.

The candlelight vigil was held Nov. 21, exactly one week after he was gunned down at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and College Street.

Community members gathered in the Parkview High School parking lot with Nguyen’s friends and family members.

“They really took away someone that was just a really good person,” said Jazlyn Epps, a childhood friend of Nguyen’s.

Epps helped organize the vigil, and said it’s important to show how loved Nguyen was in the community.

“People who might not have known him but are impacted by what happened to still celebrate his life because that’s all he would have wanted,” Epps said.

Multiple people told OzarksFirst Nguyen was a positive person and almost always wearing a smile.

“One of the happiest people I’ve ever encountered,” said Epps. “Never, never frowning. I mean, everyone who talks about him, you’ll just hear about his smile. And I think that’s the thing that everyone’s going to miss the most.”

The loss of Nguyen has also impacted his girlfriend’s family.

“We’re completely lost without him,” said Damian Frillman, the second victim’s father.

Frillman is the father of Nguyen’s girlfriend. She was in the car with Nguyen and was shot multiple times.

“For a dad, it’s absolutely difficult to accept a man into your daughter’s life,” Frillman said. “And I had for for a while. But when Chaviz came into her life, it changed completely. He was exactly the man that you would want with your daughter.”

Those at the vigil said they’re still trying to cope with the shock of losing him.

“For a dad, saying ‘I love you’ to your daughter’s boyfriend, it’s unheard of,” Frillman said. “But if I could go back in time, I’d tell him a million times.”

Nguyen’s funeral services are scheduled for noon on Nov. 22.