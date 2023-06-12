MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — The spirit of a congregation in Mountain Grove and the community that surrounds it will not be broken, even though the future of their church is uncertain.

On June 10, firefighters from multiple departments battled flames for hours at Southside Baptist Church, leaving the building in ruins.

“The devil is not going to defeat us, that the Lord has us under his wing, and he’s going to protect us and keep us protected,” Mary Hicks, a member of the church, said.

The church has been part of the community since 1956.

“We were preparing for a service on Sunday. I got a phone call from one of our members who lives right down the street telling me that the church was on fire,” Pastor Josh Miller said. “So many memories, you know, so much love, so many weddings, so many celebrations and baptisms, and it just breaks your heart to see the building go up in flames.”

One of those weddings was for David Todd, a firefighter in Mountain Grove.

“I see the address and everything, I looked at my wife and I said, ‘the church is on fire, the one we got married in’,” Todd said. “Both of us, it was just kind of like in shock. You don’t expect something that you’ve seen all your life on fire.”

Todd says he was out of town when the fire started, but quickly jumped up to help.

“The fire chief had actually talked to me on the phone and said it was a large fire that was going to be there a long period of time and told me the resources they had,” Todd said. “I told him, I’m on my way, especially with being a significant thing that I’ve dealt with in my life, I wanted to be here to kind of put my help in.”

That help included firefighters from Norwood, Cabool, Houston and Mansfield.

Social media posts from the Mountain Grove Fire Department say it took nearly nine hours to fully extinguish the flames.

Hicks also recalls happier times in the church, where she spent many days in Sunday school growing up.

“We were a church family, and we were really united and, you know, we’re thing you know, you think about how this could happen to your church and it’s just a shock,” Hicks said.

Pastor Miller says it’s unclear what will become of the damaged church.

“We have our insurance adjusters coming to kind of tell us if it’s a complete teardown or if something can be rebuilt and then we will go from there,” Miller said.

People KOLR 10 spoke to say the church is the people, regardless of the building they inhabit.

“This is a very good community and very you know, the people seem like they’re very understanding about what’s going on, offering their help and their prayers,” Hicks said.

“We thank God for bringing everybody into our lives and how much support that we’ve had going out for us,” Miller said. “I cannot tell you how much it’s a beautiful thing to be a part of this community.

Pastor Miller says the church was able to use a gym on short notice for their service on June 11, but is unsure where the congregation will meet moving forward.