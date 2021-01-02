Community holds procession for longtime police officer who died from COVID-19

LEBANON, MO.- The Lebanon community gathered Saturday to celebrate to life of officer Kendle Blackburn. Law enforcement led a procession at 11 a.m. in Blackburn’s memory.

Officer Blackburn recently died from a battle with COVID-19. According to a press release, Blackburn contracted the virus in November while on duty. He served as a law enforcement officer for more than two decades.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at Laclede County’s government buildings in honor of Blackburn.