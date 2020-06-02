COVID-19: New community exposure sites listed after Signal Food worker tests positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a list of places where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred, as they were recently visited by a local person, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19,

“Prior to being diagnosed,” the Health Department said in a press release Tuesday, June 2, “one of our recent positive cases worked as a cashier at Signal Food Store at 2810 W. Battlefield on the following days:

Saturday, May 30 from 2?p.m. to 12:15 a.m. (infectious, didn’t show symptoms)

(infectious, didn’t show symptoms) Tuesday, June 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic) “

The Health Department says this person was wearing a “face covering” and that there was a sneeze guard between this person and customers of the Signal Food Store.

“We believe the risk of transmission is very low, but anyone who was at this location on these dates should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop,” the Health Department added.

The Health Department says this case is a good reminder to stay home if you are feeling sick.

For more information about COVID-19, visit our website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus, email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, or call 417-874-1211.