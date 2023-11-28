SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are many non-profit organizations that rely on donations to serve the community, and after unofficial holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many people turn their focus toward charitable donations on what has been dubbed “Giving Tuesday.”

“Today is huge and makes a huge difference in the lives of our animals,” Humane Society of Southwest Missouri Marketing Director McKenzie Palmer said. “We’re actually doing a board match this year. So up to $15,000 your donation will be matched dollar for dollar. So we’re actually raising double the money for homeless animals.”

Palmer said almost year-round, the Humane Society is at capacity with 300 dogs and cats looking for a new home. She said there’s an immediate need for funding.

“We have some dogs with heartworms right now, and that can be costly,” Palmer said.

“Upwards of $1000 to $2000 a dog. We have at least two or three right now with [heartworms].”

But Palmer said the Humane Society uses the donations from Giving Tuesday to fund several of its services.

“We use the donations for vaccinations, microchips, medical treatment, food,” Palmer said. “On average, it’s about $300 intake cost for one animal when it comes to that with microchipping and surgery and vaccinations. That’s not even counting anything else that might be on top of that medically.”

For CASA of Southwest Missouri, the donations will go towards training volunteers, which are Court Appointed Special Advocates.

“We serve three counties Greene, Christian and Taney County,” Executive Director Laura Farmer said. “We have about 250 volunteers right now that are serving around 500 children in foster care. All of our volunteers go through a 30-hour training process. It’s very important for our volunteers to learn all about the child welfare system, the court system.”

Farmer said the donations allow CASA to respond to the needs of the foster kids.

“We know that when a child has a CASA, they have more stability in their foster home, they perform better in school,” Palmer said. “They actually get out of foster care more quickly than kids without a CASA. With the donations from Giving Tuesday last year, we were able to serve more children in foster care and we were able to recruit and train more volunteers.”

Farmer said CASA’s goal is to raise $5,000 this Giving Tuesday.

“Community awareness is very important to CASA because we recruit volunteers to serve children in foster care,” Farmer said. “So when people hear about us through giving Tuesday or whatever platform we typically have an increase in volunteer inquiries.”

People can donate to either CASA or the Humane Society on their websites.