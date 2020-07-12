Community benefit concert held to raise money for Officer Priebe, family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A community benefit concert in honor of Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe, who was severely injured in early June when he was hit by a car while on the job.

The Playing for Priebe concert happened July 11 at JR Martin Park in Republic.

A donation bucket will be passed around hoping to raise money to support the Priebe family.

Priebe’s wife Heather is battling cancer, and because of the treatments, she is immunocompromised, which concert organizers say makes it hard for her to work during the pandemic.

They say this concert will allow people to keep helping the family as they enjoy a night of live music.

“I think that’s just the nature of this community of southwest Missouri,” Event Coordinator Chase Mills said. “It’s a very giving community. All of the people come out here and it doesn’t matter the circumstance. It seems to be that when something does happen to a community member of ours, we all rally together and kind of stick together.”