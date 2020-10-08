Commercial fire in downtown Republic is under criminal investigation

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A commercial fire in downtown Republic is now under criminal investigation according to Republic Fire Chief Duane Compton.

Compton said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a fire at Diversified Metalworking.

In the building, the office portion of the building received significant damage while the rest of the building received no damage.

During the initial investigation, Compton said there were some “oddities” but didn’t explain further what those were.

There were also no injuries during the fire as the building was empty at the time.

This is a developing story.