Columbia man charged in Miller County death investigation

MILLER COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Columbia, Missouri, has been charged in a woman’s death in August.

According to a press release from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old William Kyle Crooks has been charged in the death of a 29-year-old female in Olean, Missouri.

Crooks has been charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Olean on August 8th to investigate the female’s death. Authorities say the female died from a fentanyl overdose.

Crooks was taken into custody Wednesday and is in the Miller County Jail with a bond of $400,000.

