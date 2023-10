ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A Collins man was killed in an early morning crash on U.S. Highway 54.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the crash happened at 2:55 a.m. on Highway 54, two miles west of Collins.

A 2015 Chevy Silverado, driven by 27-year-old Nathan R. Rocker, ran off the side of the road and hit several trees.

Rocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 118th fatality in 2023.