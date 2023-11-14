POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — College of the Ozarks (C of O) is rebroadcasting “The NFL Today” host James Brown’s remarks to students at the college’s fall convocation.

In addition to hosting “The NFL Today,” Brown is also a special CBS news correspondent, a three-time Emmy Award-winner and has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times.

Thousands attended the original event Oct. 12, including C of O students, staff and faculty.

A C of O press release says the event is available online due to an “…overwhelming amount of interest.”

The convocation was a “fireside chat” style event, according to the release, with Brown and Dr. Brad Dolloff, dean of School of the Ozarks.

Students athletes joined Brown and Dolloff on stage and asked Brown questions. Brown also shared memories, life lessons and stories from those who impacted him.

“The most famous and important people in my life were my mother and father, who are in heaven right now,” said Brown. “I like to say they were high school graduates, but they had Ph.D’s in drive and determination. All they wanted for their five children was to get the best in life by earning it the old-fashioned way.”

The rebroadcast of Brown’s talk will be available online until Dec. 8.