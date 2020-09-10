College freshmen discuss adapting to their new environment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –It’s been just under a month since fall classes resumed at Missouri State.

College freshmen are navigating how to adapt to their new environment.

“There’s lot of online classes…lots of homework,” Missouri State freshman Tyler Crane said.

While also social distancing and wearing a mask.

“There’s a huge social barrier when you put on a mask…there’s a lot of emotions that you miss there,” Crane said.

Crane says she’s discovered a safe way to meet new people.

“Originally my roommates and I were leaving the door open when we were eating meals just waving at everybody that went by and that how we met our best friends,” Crane said.

Crane spends most of her free time creating YouTube videos for future MSU students.

“It’s been a lot of fun but I had to kind of put a hold on filming because there’s not much to film because there are no big group activities we’re not really doing much,” Crane said.

MSU international student Sam Frederick, says being on a sports team has made his transition easier.

“When I got here originally I was paired up with three other teammates on my hockey team so I’m still seeing them every day,” Fredrick said. “I didn’t know any of them before so there are three friends right there that I met.”

But admits he envisioned his freshman year of college looking a lot different than it does.

“You know the bigger kind of lectures with 60 to 50 people in a class but with the small classes it definitely doesn’t change the way I’m learning.,” Fredrick said.

He says if anything the smaller classes allow students more one-on-one time with professors.

Students, faculty and staff are required to wear a mask in all buildings.

There are some exceptions for example while a person is eating or exercising at one of MSU’s indoor campus facilities.