CMH broke ground on new clinic in Willard, Missouri

WILLARD, Mo.– Citizens Memorial Hospital broke ground on its newest clinic, the Willard Medical Center and Walk-in Clinic.

The facility will be more than 8,000 square feet and is expected to cost around $3 million. CEO Gary Fulbright says CMH believes it always benefits patients when they can get care closer to home.

“We have several clinics that surround Bolivar, where we bring the healthcare out to the communities,” said Fulbright. “And it’s very exciting to do that with Willard also.”

The new clinic will offer a wide range of services including, mental health, pediatrics, women’s health, and x-ray and lab services. The clinic is expected to open this Fall.

