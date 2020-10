HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri man has drowned after failing to swim to shore, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, John Everhart, 51, exited his kayak to try and swim to shore.

MSHP reports that he failed to swim to shore and drowned 40-50 feet from the boat ramp.

He was also not wearing a safety device at the time of the incident.