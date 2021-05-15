Clean Green Springfield hosted a mattress recycling event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People had the chance to tidy up their homes while also helping the environment.

It was all part of Clean Green Springfield’s free mattress recycling event. Mattresses are designed to be nearly indestructible so, it can become an issue when mattresses end up in the landfill.

The event allowed Springfield residents to toss their unwanted mattresses while still protecting the environment.

“It’s the first opportunity that I’m aware of that we’ve had for mattresses in particular,” said Erick Roberts, Superintendant of Solid Waste for the City of Springfield. “So, it’s exciting. It’s cool to see an event like this, to see our citizens come through. We’ve had a lot of citizens come through today. It’s been a good day.”

Robert says more than 100 mattresses and box spring sets had already been dropped off.