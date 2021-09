SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City officials are prepping for another round of the Clean Green Initiative this Fall.

There will be two point of pride or “POP” cleanups this fall.

The first event will be at Dolin Park and West Meadows.

A roadway median beautification event will also take place on October 2 at the intersection of Kingsley Street and Cox Avenue.

Volunteers have the option to sign up for a morning, afternoon, or evening shift.

Click here to see the fall lineup of Clean Green opportunities.