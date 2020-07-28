Class 101 works to help prepare teens for life after high school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College planning for high school students involves much more than filling out forms and taking standardized tests, which is where Class 101 steps in to help families create a plan.

Katherine Arquitt attends Greenwood Laboratory School and says she’s learning it’s never too early to begin planning for college.

“Before Class 101 I was just really looking at what the campuses looked like and just a little about how they’re major and minors aligned with my interests,” Arquitt said.

Class 101 offers college planning services for students like Arquitt.

“They also do ACT prep which is really nice especially if you’re about to take the ACT, colleges I didn’t know existed are on my radar,” Arquitt said.

This week, the organization is providing a free 45 to 60 minute session for families.

Laurie Goslee owns Class 101 and says her goal is to help students develop a four-year high school plan.

“There’s a lot to the process and the earlier you start, typically the more money you can save on college,” Goslee said.

Goslee encourages students to begin creating their college resume in their freshman or sophomore year.

“Getting involved in the community, getting involved in school clubs and try to find their niche and their path, try on different sports and activities just for size,” Goslee said.

She says they also work with students on how their interests could translate into a career.

As well as selecting a college for the right reasons.

“The answer that I get often is just because it’s close to home or just because that’s where my parents went,” Goslee said.

However, Goslee says it’s important for students to factor in things like what they might major in and class or campus size.

As a reminder these free sessions are taking place now until Friday July 31, 2020.

Click here to learn more information.