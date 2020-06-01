“Civil unrest” among talking points for Governor Parson Monday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson started his live daily briefings as a response to the growing public concern regarding COVID-19, but now he’s having to tackle a separate issue.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, the Governor confirmed his plan to weigh in on the “civil unrest across the state” during that day’s briefing.

The Governor’s daily address typically starts around 3 p.m. but, on Monday, he’s expected at 2 p.m. You can watch that address on the Ozarksfirst.com homepage or on the KOLR10 Facebook page.