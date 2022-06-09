SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— City Utilities is telling customers to watch out for a scam call from someone claiming to be the utility company.

“We started getting the calls from our customers and notifications from customers earlier this week,” CU Manager of Media and Energy Services Joel Alexander said. “This one actually went that beyond our service territory. We had people from Nixa, Ozark, west of Springfield saying ‘hey, I received a call from City Utilities and I’m not even a customer or anywhere near there.”

Alexander said they typically hear about scam calls at the beginning of every month. But, he said these recent scam calls are different than before.

“One of them is to update account information, wanting you to try and obtain your credit card numbers and data like that,” Alexander said. “The other is more of a panic call. We’re going to shut off your services in the next 15 to 20 minutes if you don’t make a payment and you can make that payment directly right now, give me your card number or you can make it at a convenience store or something like that.”