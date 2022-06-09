SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— City Utilities is telling customers to watch out for a scam call from someone claiming to be the utility company.
“We started getting the calls from our customers and notifications from customers earlier this week,” CU Manager of Media and Energy Services Joel Alexander said. “This one actually went that beyond our service territory. We had people from Nixa, Ozark, west of Springfield saying ‘hey, I received a call from City Utilities and I’m not even a customer or anywhere near there.”
Alexander said they typically hear about scam calls at the beginning of every month. But, he said these recent scam calls are different than before.
“One of them is to update account information, wanting you to try and obtain your credit card numbers and data like that,” Alexander said. “The other is more of a panic call. We’re going to shut off your services in the next 15 to 20 minutes if you don’t make a payment and you can make that payment directly right now, give me your card number or you can make it at a convenience store or something like that.”
Alexander said the scammers are using CU's main phone number to call customers.
"We're never going to call and ask for those specific numbers of your bank account, credit card or anything like that," Alexander said. "We're certainly not going to call you and tell you within the next 15 to 20 minutes we're going to disconnect your services or ask for a payment by another credit card." An Ozark woman said she even received a scam call. She said she didn't pick up the call because City Utilities doesn't serve her area. CU said it's important customers hang up if they get a scam call. CU also said to not give out your information. "If you ever have a question about your bill, whether city utilities or any other provider, call them, ask them, and they'll talk you through what is going on, if there is anything going on," Alexander said. "99 percent of the time, there's not going to be anything that we would have even been calling you about." The utility company said this is not the first time they've experienced scam calls, and it will not be the last. "Anything we can do to help people understand that these scam calls are just nothing they're beyond irritating, but they're harmful to the community as well," Alexander said.
An Ozark woman said she even received a scam call. She said she didn’t pick up the call because City Utilities doesn’t serve her area.
