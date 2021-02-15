City Utilities updates on “rolling blackouts”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– “Fuel supply is definitely critical, as we keep all the units that all of us across the region can run, just to make sure we have basic human needs that we can support through this event,” said Gary Gibson, general manager at City Utilities.

City utilities were instructed to shut off power to several homes in Springfield on Monday, Feb. 15.

The extreme cold temperatures are forcing people to use too much electricity.

It is because of the extremely cold weather outside that extends all the way down to Oklahoma and Texas, that the Southwest Power Pool ordered power shutdowns throughout the region for about an hour.

Then, Southwest Power Pool rescinded that order, so City Utilities no longer has to order more shutdowns for the time being.

But this could change at any second.

“This has been an unprecedented weather event in City Utilities history,” said Gibson. “I’ve worked for the company for 30 years, and we have not seen a situation like this in the past.”

He explained why there was a brief shutdown today, “when there are emergency situations like we’re facing throughout the region, primarily from generating facilities throughout the region, not having the availability of fuel from natural gas to run generating units, or for icing of blades in the cold weather on the wind turbines, we occasionally get asked to shut loading. That’s what happened today. The state of Texas has already declared a state of emergency and because of that, a lot of that natural gas wells that we had counted on has frozen off, and suppliers are just unable to get the gas to Springfield.”

If this happens again, City Utilities will not cut off power to critical services like hospitals.

But if blackouts continue, power will be cut off to a region of homes and businesses, “that could affect 1,200 to 2,500 customers at a time, and interrupt that load for approximately 30 minutes to an hour each time. And that way, the homes, and the businesses don’t cool down to such an extent that they can’t warm back up when those feeders come back in. And then we rotate that across the system,” Gibson said.

You can also help by conserving energy, “even if you’re an all-electric customer,” Gibson said, “turn your thermostats down by a couple of degrees, make sure if you have any cracks underneath doors or air can infiltrate, throw a towel down just to stop that airflow. Just any small steps that you can do to reduce the usage over the next couple of days, will be very helpful.”

And if you use medical equipment at home and need power, City Utilities is asking you to notify it so it will try to restore power to you first, “if there are any things like batteries that can be charged, I would urge everyone in the community that your phones are hopped off, any kind of medical equipment that runs on and batteries are charged.”

And reminds us this is not exclusively a Springfield issue, “we’re not in this alone. We’re part of an overall, midwest that are facing this event together,” Gibson said, “we would like to thank the community for their patience, apologize for the inconvenience that everyone across the region is experiencing, and we’re going to get through this together. That’s one thing I’m proud about Springfield, is as a community, we always do the things we need to get through situations like this.”

City Utilities said it got a quick notice today to start those shutdowns so it wasn’t able to give notice.

But the situation is fluid.

They may get instructed to start shutdowns again, but it will try to give as much notice as possible through social media.