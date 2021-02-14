City Utilities says natural gas, power generation issue worsening

SPRINGFIELD — CU says it may have to take “historic” measures to curtail the critical shortage.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities tells KOLR10 that unprecedented weather conditions are causing already critical issues for issues with natural gas.

The issue is across the entire ‘Southwest Power Pool”, which is comprised of 14 states including Missouri and Arkansas. Alexander says not only is it making highly expensive to get natural gas into the region, but also making it difficult for power generation in general.

Alexander says CU could invoke some sort of “mandatory reduction” inactivity for residential customers, and possibly commercial customers at some point, although nothing has been officially decided.

“Everybody doing just a little bit is going to make a big difference,” Alexander says.

City Utilities has around 85,000 natural gas customers.

Alexander says they are asking their residential and commercial customers could help ease the burden on power generation. CU issued their initial advisory on this issue Saturday, offering ways that customers can help lower the burden on power generation.