City Utilities begins rolling blackouts effective immediately Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Utilities announced it has begun rolling blackouts effective immediately Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021.

City Utilities will reduce the electric load of its system in a rotation method reducing two feeders in separate areas of the city at a time. Each blackout will last 30 to 60 minutes.

The press release states this will continue until further notice. City Utilities is working to notify customers in advance before their area is affected.

To see what areas are experiencing power outages click here.