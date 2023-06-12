SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you find a citizen satisfaction survey in your mailbox in the coming days, don’t worry – it’s not a scam.

The City of Springfield says surveys have been mailed to 12,000 randomly chosen households in Springfield city limits. The survey is estimated to take about 15 minutes to complete and responses will remain confidential.

The survey is intended to gather feedback about city programs and services, such as public safety, parks and recreation, code enforcement, public works, communication and customer service:

It’s a valuable tool that we’ll use to measure the progress of our City Council and staff priorities, and will help us plan for the future. We appreciate our citizens taking the time to let us know how we’re serving them. The long-term planning survey will provide guidance on more specific types of projects.” Jason Gage, City Manager for the City of Springfield

The surveys are being conducted by an outside entity known as ETC Institute. Based in Kansas, ETC performed the city’s citizen surveys in 2011, 2014 and 2019.

Survey results will be presented to the City Council later in the summer and made available to the public.