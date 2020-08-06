City of Springfield requests public input on traffic slowing project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The City of Springfield is looking for some public feedback on its plans to calm traffic near the intersection of Cherry and Pickwick.

“Cherry Street serves as a busy secondary arterial in our roadway network,” Public Works project manager Derrick Estell said in a statement on Thursday, August 6.

“The goals of this project include slowing down traffic along Cherry Street, creating a safer and more inviting environment for pedestrians and contributing to the area’s sense of place through aesthetic design features and landscaping.”

Improvements to the area are expected to run from Fremont Avenue to the rail road crossing.

Altogether the project is expected to cost about $150,000 and the City says it will be funded through the 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax Alternative Transportation program.

Those looking to learn some of the finer details of the project should click here. The deadline for public comment is on Friday, August 21.