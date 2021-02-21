City of Springfield considers partnership with ShotSpotter Respond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City of Springfield is considering using a system of sensors to detect gunshots in the city.

ShotSpotter Respond is the company the city is considering entering a contract with. The goal of the company is to be able to detect the location of a gunshot quicker and get the information to the police faster than a human can. Kansas City and St. Louis are cities that are already using ShotSpotter Respond.

If city council approves, Springfield will enter into a three-year contract with the company to deploy a network of sensors in three square miles of the city.

The software claims to be able to detect gunfire without confusing it with similar sounds such as fireworks. The initial agreement between the city and ShotSpotter Respond will be funded by a transfer of funds within the Springfield Police Department budget.

ShotSpotter Respond CEO Ralph Clark said using the technology will help response times get much faster.

“Sadly, much of the gun violence that happens in our most at-risk and vulnerable communities goes unreported by residents,” said Clark. “It’s estimated that 80-90% of the time there’s no call to 9-1-1.”

City Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 22, to discuss the possible contract with ShotSpotter Respond.

Other items on the city council’s agenda include: